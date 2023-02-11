HBO decides to cancel the comedy-drama “Avenue 5”

The Armando Iannucci comedy series Avenue 5 was cancelled after two seasons.

It starred Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura.

Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips.

Advertisement

Variety reports that after two seasons on HBO, the Armando Iannucci comedy series Avenue 5 was cancelled.

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” an HBO spokesperson said.

“While we will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Avenue 5,’ we look forward to many more adventures together.”

The programme debuted on HBO in January 2020; however, due to the pandemic, season 2’s filming was delayed until late 2021, with its premiere occurring in October 2022. Only mediocre ratings and conflicting reviews were given to the television show.

Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips were among the actors that appeared on the programme.

Advertisement

The show focused on the rapidly expanding space tourism in the not too distant future.

Per the official logline, “While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course – turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey.”

Also Read Kaley Cuoco discusses the benefits of filming an upcoming HBO series while pregnant According to Entertainment Tonight, Kaley Cuoco will play Ava Bartlett. The Big...