Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car

Helen discussed her life journey, career, and relationship with Arbaaz Khan’s father.

Salim Khan, and her respect for Salma Khan.

She did her best to keep a distance from her during the initial days of their relationship.

Since Helen last appeared in a major motion picture, it has been more than ten years. She played a senior performer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Heroine (2012), which was her last significant acting role. She spoke with actor Arbaaz Khan about her life’s path and how dancing in movies gave her her big break. She also opened out about her personal relationship with Salim Khan, the 1970s screenwriter who was the father of Arbaaz. Helen said that because Salim’s first wife, Salma Khan, was someone she respected, she tried her best to keep a distance from her in the beginning of their relationship.

The seasoned actor-dancer, who has appeared in over a thousand movies, fled Burma with her family and came in India from Myanmar, then Burma, in 1943. When she was just out of her teens and started working in the film industry, she finally met Salim Khan on a number of the movies they were involved in together. When Helen was going through a difficult time in her life, he supported her financially and professionally. He also assisted her with a few acting possibilities. Eventually, in the 1970s, they became close. Salim, though, was already married and had four kids.

Helen said in an interview with Arbaaz on his program The Invincibles that she never wanted Salim to leave his family. She also mentioned how much respect she had for Salma. The performer remarked, “In the beginning, I would duck down so that Mummy [Salma] would not see me and believe that the automobile was empty near your house when I would pass Bandstand and I would know that she occasionally stands in the balcony. I used to treat her with such reverence.”

Later, Arbaaz claimed that their relationships are so strong that Salma calls Helen to find out when she will be arriving when she doesn’t show up for family gatherings or meals. Salma was given a lot of credit by Helen, who noted that Salma had to have experienced a lot in the 1970s. She continued by saying that she firmly believes in fate and that “jo hone hai wohi hota hai” (whatever happens will happen).

