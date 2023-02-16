Helen recounts the beginning of her romance with Salim Khan

Helen Khan opened up about her marriage to Salim Khan, which was difficult for her first wife Salma Khan.

Helen fell in love with screenwriter Salim Khan.

Salim was also a married man with children, when he decided to marry Helen.

In the 1950s and 1960s, Helen was regarded as the dancing diva of the Hindi cinema business. Salim Khan, a scriptwriter, and Helen fell in love and was married in 1980. She was 42 at the time, and he was 45. When Salim made the decision to wed Helen, he was already married and had kids. Now, Helen, who enjoys a cordial relationship with Salim and his family, revealed up about her marriage and claimed that first wife Salma Khan found it “difficult” in a recent interview with Salim’s son, actor Arbaaz Khan.

Helen continued by saying Salma had to “go through a lot” before she and Salim started dating. After courting for a few years, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, afterwards known as Salma Khan, got hitched in 1954. Actor Salman Khan, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, and actor-director Sohail Khan are their three sons collectively. Salim and Salma also have two daughters, Alvira and Arpita Khan.

On Thursday, the preview for the upcoming The Invincibles episode was made public. When Arbaaz Khan questioned Helen in the video about her well-known dance performances in movies and how she ended her career, Helen responded, “I was extremely fortunate to be able to dance (in films) till I was 42 years old. Working in the film industry was not regarded favorably at the time, according to the old adage, “film industry main kaam nahi karna chahiye, yeh achi baat nahi hai.” The heroines essentially took over and began dressing in ways that no heroine would have back then. This much Helen was my fate; nothing more.”

Helen was then asked by Arbaaz if she had met Salim Khan, his father, at about the same time. Helen answered, “He (Salim) assigned me a part (in a film). We grew close, and your mother was lovely. It must have been difficult for her at the time; she must have experienced a lot. I believe that all of you are connected to me by fate, and I want to thank you all. I’ve never wanted Salim to be apart from his family.”

Salim assisted Helen in landing a number of Bollywood films in the 1950s and 1960s, which paved the way for the two of them to have a fruitful professional relationship. Salman discussed how his mother Salma had been wounded by his father Salim’s second marriage to Helen in a throwback interview with Filmfare in 1990. In addition, he had stated that despite their relationship’s numerous ups and downs, “Helen aunty” had grown to be a part of their family over time.

