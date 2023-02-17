Hira Mani & Ahsan Khan share amazing BTS video from ‘Hum Dono’

Hum Dono is expected to alter the way men are portrayed on screen.

The new drama Hum Dono by Ahsan Khan and Hira Mani is expected to alter the way men are portrayed on screen. Khan and Mani appear to be surviving all storms in their happy family in the miniseries’ first two teasers, which have already been made public. The storyline is distinctive and balanced in many ways. In both its fictional and actual manifestations, misogyny is a scourge that permeates society, as Khan’s representation shows.

He shows via his character how much healthier and more beneficial it is to approach close relationships without being combative. His character offers a welcome change from how people often interact with people of the opposite gender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Pakistan Drama Page (@allpakdramapageofficial)

When the actors of the much-awaited drama Hum Dono showed up for a meet-and-greet session at Luckyone Mall yesterday, the city of Karachi was ablaze with excitement. The fans greeted the show’s stars with open arms, showering them with flowers and engaging them in spirited conversation. The response of the Karachiites, who were present in large numbers to express their love and support, definitely overcame the two. The talented vocalist Asim Azhar’s OST, “Chal Kedhay,” was also unveiled. The Do Bol actress posted a video of the event on Instagram along with the description, “Most anticipated OST CHAL KEHDAY of Hum Dono by Asim Azhar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

This year will see the release of Hum Dono. Hira, Ahsan, Azra Mansoor, Bismah Babar, Faizan Chawla, Taqi Ahmed, Asfar Khan, and Feroza Muhammad are all included in the project.

