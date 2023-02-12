Howard Bragman, Hollywood PR veteran, dies at 66

Howard Bragman has passed away. He was 66.

Bragman passed away on Saturday night with loved ones by his side.

Bragman worked in the Hollywood public relations industry.

Howard Bragman, a longtime LGBTQ activist and veteran of Hollywood public relations, has passed away. He was 66.

“It is with our heaviest hearts we share that our dear Howard passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Bragman’s boyfriend Mike Maimone wrote. “The enormity of our shared loss can’t be overstated. Howard was a constant in so many of our lives and the brightest star in his wide constellation of friends and family.”

According to Maimone in the statement, Bragman passed away on Saturday night with loved ones by his side.

“My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight. RIP Howard Bragman. LBGT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side,” friend John Duran wrote on social media.

For more than four decades, Bragman worked in the Hollywood public relations industry. His high-profile clients included Cameron Diaz, Sharon Osbourne, Monica Lewinsky, Ricki Lake, and Wendy Williams. He co-founded the public relations firm BNC (Bragman Nyman Cafarelli), which later merged with PMK to form PMK-BNC. Later, he established his own company, Fifteen Minutes PR, and finally LaBrea Media.

