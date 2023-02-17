Humayun Saeed reveals about his romantic Scene in “The Crown”

Humayun Saeed is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor.

He has ruled the entertainment industry for over two decades.

He discussed his popular romantic scene from The Crown.

Advertisement

Humayun Saeed is a brilliant Pakistani television and film actor and producer who has ruled the entertainment industry for over two decades. Mere Paas Tum Ho, The Crown, London Nahi Jaunga, Punjab Nahi Jaunga, and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 1 & 2 are among his recent hit projects. Humayun Saeed, on the other hand, has a fairly large fan base. Humayun Saeed’s fans enjoy watching him appear in dramas and films.

The super-talented actor recently appeared in Fahad Mustafa’s new show The Fourth Umpire. He discussed his popular kissing scene from The Crown, which went insanely viral in Pakistan.

“You worked in The Crown, which went super duper hit just because of one scene, what do you think that scene was?” co-host Qasim Sheikh asked. Humayun responded, “the kissing scene? Well, there was one scene where I appeared to be kissing, but I was actually acting. “I loved the acting of the co-star,” he said of performing the scene. Humayun blushed as he responded to this question. He refused to discuss it too openly. Humayun’s portrayal of Dr Hasnaat in The Crown received both public and critical acclaim.

Also Read Humayun Saeed share the story of girl he liked Humayun Saeed is the most successful actor in Pakistan. He has produced...

Advertisement