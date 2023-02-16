I always get recognised in public now!, says Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge “cannot walk down the street” without being recognised.

The 61-year-old actress found success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with supporting parts in comedies like “American Pie” and “Legally Blonde,” but she experienced a significant career resurgence with her Golden Globe-winning performance as socialite Tanya McQuoid in the HBO series “The White Lotus.” As a result, no matter what precautions she takes to hide her identity, fans constantly stop her.

She said: “Something happened this awards season. I don’t know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn’t matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it’s me.

“I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn’t make it down the street. I think it’s so interesting.

“I guess it’s the Internet. I don’t know — or maybe I have a weird walk.”

The ‘Shotgun Wedding’ actress explained that her role in ‘The White Lotus’ was so different from her usual’strange’ characters before joking that she wants to ‘lie in her bed and not move’ after her busy time. She then speculated that perhaps her fans enjoyed that she was the ‘underdog’ in Hollywood.

She told PEOPLE magazine: “I think people liked that I was the underdog. I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I’ve done. Then Mike White put me in ‘The White Lotus’ and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that.

“[But now] I just want to lie in my bed for a week with my dog. I want to absolutely not move!”

