I need to be surprised by a script, says Julianne Moore

As an actress, Julianne Moore must be "surprised."

She has been working in Hollywood since the 1990s.

I want to be surprised,” says the actor.

The 62-year-old actress, who has been working in Hollywood since the 1990s and is best known for her roles in “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia,” said she frequently receives scripts to read that contain roles that are similar to those she has previously played, but she admitted that her most recent project, “Sharper,” which centres on a young man who exacts revenge on his family for rejecting him and defrauds other wealthy people to acquire the wealth he desires, has

She said; “A lot of the time I get told, ‘I thought of you for this script,’ and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did.

I want to be surprised,” says the actor, “Usually, having been doing this for as long as I’ve been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what’s being set up. But when I read it, I really didn’t see it… coming.”

The Academy Award-winning actress continued by saying that she was fascinated by the “deep pleasure” that she believes must be connected to being in a cult and that she was curious about how the characters related to one another in the Apple+ film. She co-stars in the film with John Lithgow and Sebastian Stan.

She told Total Film: “I’m interested in behaviour, in how people communicate with each other. Why do people get involved in a cult or involved in these schemes? There has to be a deep sense of pleasure. Let’s face it, there are lots of easier ways to live than the way these characters choose. There has to be an element of addiction to the thrill.”

