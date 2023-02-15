Advertisement
Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film

Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film

Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film

Imran Abbas & Simi Chahal to share screen in new Punjabi film

  • Imran Abbas is set to feature in romantic film “Jee Ve Sohneya Jee.”
  • Imran is acting with Simi Chahal for the first time.
  • The actors and directors revealed their most recent partnership on Instagram.
Simi Chahal and Imran Abbas, two well-known actors, are poised to light up the screens in the romantic film “Jee Ve Sohneya Jee.” The two stars’ first time working together creates anticipation due to their exciting on-screen chemistry. Both actors have devoted followings, and their prior success in the entertainment industry ensures that they will deliver a fun and memorable performance.

Vijay Kumar Arora, who is now basking in the glow of his most recent box office smash “Kali Jotta,” will helm the picture. On October 6, 2023, the film is slated to premiere on theatre screens.

With the release of the movie’s poster, the major actors and the directors revealed their most recent partnership. The announcement was made on their Instagram accounts, where it was well received. Fans are excited to see the two collaborate on what appears to be a good project and are making assumptions about the story and genre of the movie.

Sharing the same, they wrote, “‘ਇੱਕ ਰਾਹੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੰਜ਼ਿਲ ਲਈ ਦੋ ਕਦਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੂਰੀ ਹੈ’ ‘Ek raahi nu Manzil layi do kadmaa di doori hai’ After the super sucess of Kali Jotta. Come be a part of this magical journey of Jee Ve Sohneya Jee. See you in cinemas ???? 6th October 2023 ”.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝑰𝑴𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑨𝑩𝑩𝑨𝑺 (@imranabbas.official)

Abbas is a well-known actor who debuted in Umrao Jaan Ada before becoming famous for Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, and Koi Chand Rakh are a few of his well-known pieces. Alongside Bipasha Basu, he made his Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Creature 3D. He then had an appearance in Jaanisaar.

Chahal, meantime, most recently appeared in Rabb Da Radio and Chal Mera Putt.

