In a silver lehenga, Rakul Preet Singh looks “bright like a diamond”
A true fashionista, Rakul Preet Singh is. The actor regularly posts fashion diary excerpts on her Instagram profile, where she continues to slay fashion goals like a pro. Rakul Preet gave us a lot of ideas on how to dress for a happy morning on Friday by sharing a series of images from one of her most recent fashion photoshoots.
As she posed for a number of pictures, Rakul Preet appeared ethereal in a stunning anarkali set.
Rakul Preet looked stunning in a mossy yellow anarkali salwar with full sleeves, a round neckline, and gold details on the minimal embellishments. Additionally, the salwar was imprinted with pretty bird motifs in a variety of colors.
Rakul Preet completed her daytime ensemble with a georgette mossy yellow dupatta with golden and silver zari embroidery. Rakul Preet completed her daytime look with a pair of standout silver earrings from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery.
As she posed for the pictures, Rakul Preet wore her tresses open in straight locks with a middle part.
Rakul Preet flawlessly executed the ethnic look with a minimal makeup look that included a shade of naked lipstick, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of naked eyeshadow.
