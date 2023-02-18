Insidious fans make me so proud, says Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne is astounded by “Insidious'” success.

The 43-year-old performer, who plays Renai Lambert in the horror series, is amazed that the movies have endured despite their modest origins.

Rose told Collider: “I get little tidbits now and again about how it’s, particularly the first one, how it’s become more of a cult hit than I knew. That’s really delightful. Oh my God, we did that film in 22 days for about $8.50.

“Obviously, it was with (writer) Leigh (Whannell) and (director) James (Wan) who had a great horror pedigree, but they’d had a pretty bad experience within the studio system in the last couple of movies. So they just went completely independent, raw filmmaking, back to their roots of independent filmmaking with Blumhouse.

“So when I hear the trickle-down effect and how it has affected people in different ways now, it’s delightful.”

With co-star Patrick Wilson, who will be making his directorial debut on the film, Rose found a “natural ease” while revisiting the role in the upcoming film “Insidious: Fear the Dark.”

The ‘Troy’ actress said: “Oh, it was cute. OK, cute is not the word, but Patrick is… We have a very natural ease.

“He’s very down to earth. He’s got kids and a family, and he’s such a pro. He has been doing it for so long, and (he) and James, he’s James’ muse in many ways. He’s been in every one of his projects.”

Rose continued: “I thought it felt like a natural progression that he would want to continue the story. He really worked so hard on the script for a long time.

“We had the pandemic, obviously, but we started talking about it, I think it was in 2019, I honestly do, before we actually shot it. So he was already really working hard on it then.”

