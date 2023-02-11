Advertisement
Iqra Aziz shares a fun video on “Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya”

  • Iqra Aziz created a humorous meme reel.
  • She always keeps her fans up to date on her social media.
  • The wonderful actress is most well-known and loved in the drama Suno Chanda.
Everyone laughed out loud when Iqra Aziz performed an improvised rendition of the popular bhangra song Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya. Together with Zain Zaidi, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor created a humorous meme reel.

Iqra Aziz always keeps her fans up to date on her social media, whether it is with dazzling fashion shoots, beautiful loved-up photos with Yasir Hussain, or motherly chores for Kabir. Iqra has finally made the decision to reveal the details for followers who are still interested in what occurs behind the scenes.

Here are some of the “hidden” things Iqra Aziz is doing.

 

Online reactions to Iqra Aziz’s bhangra performance were divided, with many fans feeling the Suno Chanda star had lost her charm and blaming Yasir Hussain.

Arzu Fatima created the meme’s original composition. With her dholki performance, which featured several celebrities dancing to her music, including Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, the well-known TikTok has gone viral on social media.

One of the most well-known, gifted, and varied actresses in the Pakistani show business is Iqra Aziz. She began her acting career in 2014 as a supporting actor before eventually stealing the show in a number of hugely successful shows.

The wonderful actress is most well-known and loved for her part in the drama Suno Chanda, and her most recent drama, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, has amassed over three billion views, shattering previous records.

