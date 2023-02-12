Advertisement
Is Prince Harry’s latest move revealing his “hypocrisy”?

Is Prince Harry’s latest move revealing his “hypocrisy”?

  • Meghan Markle and Harry made headlines for revealing the royal family’s secrets.
  • They have been chastised by royal fans for their alleged ‘hypocrisy’.
  • Harry and Meghan have expressed their desire to attend King Charles’ Coronation.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have made headlines for revealing the royal family’s secrets, have been chastised by royal fans for their alleged ‘hypocrisy,’ as they seek reconciliation with the Palace after spilling a lot of dirt on the Firm.

Previously, the Duke expressed his desire to attend King Charles’ Coronation, which is scheduled for May, in response to a question that: “Between now and then, a lot of things can happen. However, the door is always open. They now have the ball in their court.”

However, royal commentators believe that it would harm Harry and Meghan’s reputation among their fans even more. Some royal fans have already labelled their expected attendance at the King’s Coronation as hypocritical.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made public what is said to have occurred behind closed doors in the palace during their time with the royal family. In interviews, Netflix series, podcasts, and the Duke’s memoir, the couple consistently criticizes the Firm.

Archie and Lilibet’s parents, who moved to the United States with their children after leaving the royal service in 2020, have several media deals lined up, most notably with Netflix, but their future projects will not involve revealing royal secrets or revisiting the past.

Some royal fans and experts believe that after attending King Charles III’s historic event, the Sussexes will begin attacking their royal relatives again, owing to their bosses’ demands that they live a financially independent life, for which they left the UK.

