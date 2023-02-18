Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users

Pakistan witnessed another instance of animal abuse in Islamabad.

The leopard captured from DHA was sedated and brought safely to IWMB’s rescue & rehab center.

Ali Gul Pir and others requested satisfactory explanations from those responsible.

It’s strictly forbidden to domesticate exotic or wild animals. Although though millions of people around the world enjoy having pets, animal safety and welfare should come first.

Several people in Pakistan don’t appear to comprehend the requirement to ensure the safety of the neighborhood’s residents as well as the wellbeing of the animals.

While the majority of people dislike having dogs and think it’s cruel, certain people prioritise their entertainment. The country of Pakistan most recently witnessed another instance of animal abuse in Islamabad.

A leopard that belonged to a DHA resident went on the rampage and attacked a few individuals on Friday afternoon.

Instead of arresting IK, the government should arrest His Majesty General Retd Akram Raja of St.4 Sector D, DHA Islamabad, who let his pet leopard kill one guard and injure 3 others. Advertisement Or not, this isn’t a serious country. — Captain Pakistan (@bainganwala) February 16, 2023

Fortunately, the leopard has been apprehended and relocated. But, this careless behaviour of the Islamabad resident has Pakistani Twitter in a rather irate mood.

The lone male common leopard captured from DHA was sedated and brought safely to IWMB’s rescue & rehab centre. The leopard is now awake & roaming inside it’s enclosure. There were NO fatalities. Everyone is safe and sound! @WildlifeBoard @ClimateChangePK pic.twitter.com/LHdGthjds5 Advertisement — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) February 16, 2023

As a final resort, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Capital Development Authority tranquillized the leopard before attempting to capture it, which took more than five hours.

Ali Gul Pir, a comedian, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, an artist, were among those who denounced the occurrence and requested satisfactory explanations from those responsible.

Who was the idiot that kept a leopard as a pet in a residential area? I swear peoples dumbass behaviour amazes me. Reminds me of that idiot who kept a giraffe in a house in DHA, Karachi. Probably compensating for a small peepee https://t.co/1Eg7yisEtW Advertisement — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) February 17, 2023

Last night’s Islamabad Leopard incident brought to light a few things. One don’t have a leopard as a pet, two we have the capacity not to kill, three don’t crowd around a carnivore. Glad people got away without any fatalities. — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ذوالفقار علي ڀٽو (@BhuttoZulfikar) February 17, 2023

On the other hand, Twitterati is doing its job, from creating memes to elaborating on Pir and Bhutto’s comments.

Pakistan is the only country where when people hear that there’s a leopard on the loose they come out on to the street to find him instead of staying in their homes — Twitt.Arhum (@arhuml92) February 16, 2023

When the dollar is sky high and petrol is increasing daily & then you get out of home and see a leopard running toward you ..#dha2 #Leopard pic.twitter.com/aRBTjjXlVp — Assad Bajwa (@oyebajwey) February 16, 2023

Request for each update to also mention that the common leopard was under captivity and not astray from the nearby margalla hills which people like me thought must have been the case.Disgusted. so vile

If you are aware of individuals who keep wildlife in captivity plz report them https://t.co/LTeJmOc5JV — Fozia Parveen (@foziaTahir) February 17, 2023

Regrettably, this is not Pakistan’s first instance of this. A giraffe was previously domesticated in a man’s house.

