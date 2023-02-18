Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users

Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users

Articles
Advertisement
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users

Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users

Advertisement
  • Pakistan witnessed another instance of animal abuse in Islamabad.
  • The leopard captured from DHA was sedated and brought safely to IWMB’s rescue & rehab center.
  • Ali Gul Pir and others requested satisfactory explanations from those responsible.
Advertisement

It’s strictly forbidden to domesticate exotic or wild animals. Although though millions of people around the world enjoy having pets, animal safety and welfare should come first.

Several people in Pakistan don’t appear to comprehend the requirement to ensure the safety of the neighborhood’s residents as well as the wellbeing of the animals.

While the majority of people dislike having dogs and think it’s cruel, certain people prioritise their entertainment. The country of Pakistan most recently witnessed another instance of animal abuse in Islamabad.

A leopard that belonged to a DHA resident went on the rampage and attacked a few individuals on Friday afternoon.

Fortunately, the leopard has been apprehended and relocated. But, this careless behaviour of the Islamabad resident has Pakistani Twitter in a rather irate mood.

As a final resort, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Capital Development Authority tranquillized the leopard before attempting to capture it, which took more than five hours.

Ali Gul Pir, a comedian, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, an artist, were among those who denounced the occurrence and requested satisfactory explanations from those responsible.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Twitterati is doing its job, from creating memes to elaborating on Pir and Bhutto’s comments.

Regrettably, this is not Pakistan’s first instance of this. A giraffe was previously domesticated in a man’s house.

Also Read

Watch Video: Tiger attempts but fails to attack the leopard
Watch Video: Tiger attempts but fails to attack the leopard

An Indian Forest Service official, turned to Twitter to share an intriguing...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Helen claims that out of respect for Salma Khan, she would conceal herself in a car
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Shah Rukh Khan looks elegant in black as he visits Smriti Irani's daughter's reception
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Alia Bhatt makes a romantic move to greet Ranbir Kapoor at the airport
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shehzada box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan's film does significantly worse than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Kubra Khan replied to the fan’s comment regarding her relationship
Sajal Aly doesn’t think that getting married is important
Sajal Aly doesn’t think that getting married is important
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story