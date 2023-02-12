Advertisement
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith recently discussed the alopecia controversy, which erupted after her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada’s bald appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards.

I learned a lot about separation, Jada stated in a statement to the UK’s Guardian. And by being able to let my hair free, I discovered a deeper beauty within myself. It is been challenging and frightening, she noted, “especially for Black women who identify so strongly with their hair.”

“And it was frightful. I had to really look inside of myself and see the beauty that lay beneath my outward appearance,” Jada said. In other parts of the conversation, Jada—who is also the executive producer of the brand-new Netflix docuseries African Queens—also talked about how few Black people she saw around her.

“Even something as basic as how I had to deal with the need to be ‘less Black’ because I entered the game at such a young age. How do you navigate people being threatened by your Blackness? Having to really not take it personally and understanding, ‘OK, this is the land I’m in right now’,” mentioned Jada.

“How do I navigate this without allowing their discomfort with my Blackness to get on me?’ That’s a hell of a thing to navigate.” “It’s something that can either make you bitter, or it’s something you can look at, not take personally, then push against. It’s about being clear who you are,” she added.

