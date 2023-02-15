Jannat Mirza gets trolled for celebrating anti-Valentine’s Day

The most anticipated time of the year is unquestionably February.

The most anticipated time of the year is unquestionably February because of its unusually large number of days and one particular holiday celebrating love. Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14, is when millions of individuals choose to spoil their special someone with gifts, surprises, and candlelight meals. However, Pakistan’s well-known TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza had different ideas. With millions of followers across both platforms, the teenage starlet, who rose to stardom with her interactive TikTok videos and Instagram reels, is now in a class by herself.

Mirza has accomplished practically everything in life, but her love life has occasionally been rocky. Most recently, she broke up with her boyfriend Umer Butt. Mirza seems to be affected by this, as he decided against celebrating Valentine’s Day this year in favour of an “anti-Valentine” celebration.

The social media influencer posted a number of stunning images and a video to demonstrate how she spent the day with the lovers. Additionally, Mirza threw the F-bomb on her cake, indicating her opposition to the notion. Even though the footage was pretty fascinating, Mirza’s antics didn’t sit well with social media users.

The actress Ghana Ali also left a remark to express her thoughts on Mirza’s most recent video.

Mirza appeared in Tere Bajre Di Rakhi and Dil Mod De as an actress.

