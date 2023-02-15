Javed Khan Amrohi passes away in Mumbai, and Bollywood pays tribute

Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his roles in popular films, died due to lung failure.

Ramesh Talwar confirmed Javed’s death to PTI and told the news agency that the actor.

Javed had been bedridden for one year and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Mumbai. He was well known for his roles in hit movies like Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Lagaan (2001). Lung failure caused his death.

Javed’s death was confirmed by filmmaker Ramesh Talwar to PTI, who also learned that the actor, who starred in the once-popular TV series Nukkad, had a breathing condition.

Javed was receiving treatment in Mumbai after spending a year in bed. He continued, “He died at the hospital about 1 pm as both of his lungs collapsed.

The news of Javed’s passing was also posted on actor Akhilendra Mishra’s Facebook page. The two frequently collaborated on projects. “Humble homage to Javed Khan sir: Vinamra shraddhanjali, behtareen abhineta, varishta rangkarmi IPTA ke sakriya sadasya. Best actor, senior artist, and current IPTA member).”

Advertisement

Javed’s final rites would be performed at the Oshiwara Kabristan at 7.30 p.m., he further informed PTI. Javed, who was in his 70s, is survived by his daughter and son.

Amrohi began his career in theater after receiving his degree from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and he has since acted in over 150 movies and almost a dozen TV series in smaller but important roles.

In the television program Nukkad from the 1980s, Javed played the barber Karim. Javed portrayed Anand Akela in the comedy Andaz Apna Apna. Anand was one of the suitors for Raveena (Raveena Tandon), but eventually decided to help Aamir Khan instead. He portrayed a cricket pundit in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan and a member of the Indian Women’s Hockey team’s support staff in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India (2007).

Danish Husain, an actor, expressed his sorrow at Javed’s passing on Twitter, writing, “Gutted to learn of #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This season seems to be one of goodbyes. Condolences to his family, friends, coworkers, and so on and so forth at @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan.

Along with these films, Javed also contributed to Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq. He appeared in both the 1991 original and the 2020 sequel of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak. He also contributed to the critically acclaimed TV show Mirza Ghalib from 1988.

Also Read Raveena Tandon is referred to as “arrogant” Raveena Tandon is best known for playing the lead in Andaz Apna...