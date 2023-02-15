Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got new tattoos on first valentine together

Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day
Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day. The celebrity began the holiday...
Jennifer Lopez, the Shotgun Wedding actress flaunts her new infinity tattoo, which looks to be the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” in cursive. The symbol, which is located over Lopez’s ribs, also has an arrow running through its centre. Lopez shared a picture of Affleck’s new tattoo as well. Two arrows crossed each other in the tattoo of the actor from The Air. Above the crossed arrows is the letter “J,” and below is the letter “B.”
Affleck and Lopez look to be recreating a classic scene from her 2002 “Jenny from the Block” music video in one of Lopez’s amusing images of the couple. Affleck may be seen in that photo placing his hand on his wife’s well-known behind as she beams. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” Lopez said as the caption for the images, hinting that she will reveal more information in her upcoming On the J Lo newsletter.
She made fun of her first engagement to the actor in 2002 by saying, “A month before, and I do not know whether you people know this, but 20 years ago we were going to get married.” Kimmel made light of the couple’s breakup only days before their September 2003 wedding by saying, “I heard that, I read it.”
“Back then, everything kind of went apart, and this time, I definitely had a little PTSD, so I was like, ‘Is this happening?'” Lopez recalled. We were overjoyed and it was happening, but I felt like the wedding was so stressful that one day Ben said, “F—- it, let us just go to Vegas and be married tonight.”
