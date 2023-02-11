Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t using the song “Waiting for Tonight” or Valentine’s Day to flaunt her stunning looks.

The celebrity began the holiday early by appearing for a video on Instagram on Friday while wearing only lacy underwear.

#ValentinesDay is coming up in just four days. She added “#SneakPeek” at the beginning of her caption for the video.

As a brand spokesperson, Lopez has attracted attention while wearing the company’s opulent lingerie.

She enjoys Intimissimi’s white lace designs and silk pyjamas, which she wore after getting married to her husband Ben Affleck last year and accessorizing with a “Mrs.” necklace.

Her homage to Affleck cost merely $176 as opposed to the expensive jewellery she chose this time, the Logan Hollowell Queen Water Drop Moonstone Necklace ($2,600). It seems sensible that it is listed on our list of celebrity-favourite Valentine’s Day presents.

Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi and Leni Klum, and Jennifer Lopez are hardly the only celebrities who make people’s hearts race with Intissimi lingerie.

The “Marry Me” star’s own sexy photos follow her and Affleck’s meme-inspiring appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where viewers claimed the “Argo” director appeared “miserable.”

In response, Lopez shared a clip from her husband’s newest film, “Air,” that begins with the words “my husband’s smiling face” over a still of his expressionless face.

