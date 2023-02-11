Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day

Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez gets ready for Valentine’s Day.
  • The celebrity began the holiday early by appearing for a video.
  • Lopez has attracted attention while wearing the company’s opulent lingerie.
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez isn’t using the song “Waiting for Tonight” or Valentine’s Day to flaunt her stunning looks.

The celebrity began the holiday early by appearing for a video on Instagram on Friday while wearing only lacy underwear.

#ValentinesDay is coming up in just four days. She added “#SneakPeek” at the beginning of her caption for the video.

As a brand spokesperson, Lopez has attracted attention while wearing the company’s opulent lingerie.

She enjoys Intimissimi’s white lace designs and silk pyjamas, which she wore after getting married to her husband Ben Affleck last year and accessorizing with a “Mrs.” necklace.

Her homage to Affleck cost merely $176 as opposed to the expensive jewellery she chose this time, the Logan Hollowell Queen Water Drop Moonstone Necklace ($2,600). It seems sensible that it is listed on our list of celebrity-favourite Valentine’s Day presents.

Advertisement

Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi and Leni Klum, and Jennifer Lopez are hardly the only celebrities who make people’s hearts race with Intissimi lingerie.

The “Marry Me” star’s own sexy photos follow her and Affleck’s meme-inspiring appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where viewers claimed the “Argo” director appeared “miserable.”

In response, Lopez shared a clip from her husband’s newest film, “Air,” that begins with the words “my husband’s smiling face” over a still of his expressionless face.

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez speaks about earthquake in Turkey and Syria
Jennifer Lopez speaks about earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Jennifer Lopez speaks about earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Appealing her million...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story