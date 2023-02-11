Advertisement
  Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga explain NSFW key to their blissful marriage
  Joe Gorga & Melissa Gorga explain NSFW's key to their blissful marriage.
  • Having a lot of love is the secret to a happy marriage.
  • Joe instructed the hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.
According to Joe Gorga, having a lot of love is the secret to a happy marriage.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said he and his wife, Melissa, are still getting physical in bed after 19 years of marriage during live filming of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Friday night.

Joe instructed the hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real at the Tri-State Cadillac event, “I mean, you need to do it.” “Listen, if you don’t do it, you’ll just wander about and share a room. A costly roommate is not who I want to live with.

“What happens is that once you do it, you go downstairs the next day… and you make physical contact. If you don’t, however, you’re like, “Hey, how are you doing? Have you settled that bill?

Despite the couple’s current busy sexual life, Melissa confessed that when they first started dating, they went over three months without having intercourse.

“I got her out… Her spouse said, “I wanted her so much, but I wouldn’t touch her. I had fun with her. I would invite her to come over, and I would kiss her briefly.

I wanted to touch her,” he added. I was so tempted to go to second base, but I told myself to go home instead. The 48-year-old claimed the first time the duo did the deed it was like “fireworks,” so all the teasing paid off.

Couples who were married in 2004 now understand how to keep each other happy, but they also understand what to avoid doing.

Joe swiftly responded, “asking for intimacy,” when asked what Melissa’s “greatest turn-off” was. However, his wife countered, stating it’s actually “chewing with food in his mouth.”

Naturally, Joe continued by saying that his wife’s “saying no to sex” is his worst pet peeve.

Someone seemed to be anticipating Valentine’s Day! Every Thursday, a brand-new episode of “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast is made available.

Bravo broadcasts “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

