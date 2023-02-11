Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
John Legend feels “happy” to change his daughter’s diapers

John Legend feels “happy” to change his daughter’s diapers

Articles
Advertisement
John Legend feels “happy” to change his daughter’s diapers

John Legend feels “happy” to change his daughter’s diapers

Advertisement
  • John Legend is “glad” to change the diapers of his little daughter.
  • John and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti last month.
  • John and Chrissy both have enjoyed watching their older kids.
Advertisement

The ‘All of Me’ singer, 44, and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti last month, and he is doing his best to be as hands-on with the infant as he can be so that she can get some rest.

He told the new issue of People magazine: “Obviously I can’t breastfeed her, so I help feed when we use the bottle. I’m happy to change diapers. I’m good at burping her, too.”

“I just started singing to her a little bit. Chrissy’s good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break.”

John and Chrissy, both 37, have enjoyed watching their older kids, Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, adjust to having a new sister.

He said: “Our older kids are really into being older siblings, which we weren’t sure about.

“It seemed like they might be jealous when Chrissy was pregnant. But since Esti’s been born, they’ve been really loving and wanting to hold her and feed her — just wanting to be good siblings.”

Advertisement

The singer of “Ordinary People” acknowledged that he is concerned about how to travel with a large family, nevertheless.

He laughed: “That’ll be the test. With an extra stroller and all this stuff, it’s going to be a lot!”

Although it wasn’t his aim, John recently revealed how some of his ancestors are honoured by Esti’s names.

He said: “It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther.

“It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’

Advertisement

“We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Also Read

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcome their baby

The family of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen just grew a little...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story