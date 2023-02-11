John Legend feels “happy” to change his daughter’s diapers

John Legend is “glad” to change the diapers of his little daughter.

John and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti last month.

John and Chrissy both have enjoyed watching their older kids.

The ‘All of Me’ singer, 44, and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti last month, and he is doing his best to be as hands-on with the infant as he can be so that she can get some rest.

He told the new issue of People magazine: “Obviously I can’t breastfeed her, so I help feed when we use the bottle. I’m happy to change diapers. I’m good at burping her, too.”

“I just started singing to her a little bit. Chrissy’s good at lullabies, too. I try to help as much as I can, you know, to give Chrissy a break.”

John and Chrissy, both 37, have enjoyed watching their older kids, Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, adjust to having a new sister.

He said: “Our older kids are really into being older siblings, which we weren’t sure about.

“It seemed like they might be jealous when Chrissy was pregnant. But since Esti’s been born, they’ve been really loving and wanting to hold her and feed her — just wanting to be good siblings.”

The singer of "Ordinary People" acknowledged that he is concerned about how to travel with a large family, nevertheless. He laughed: "That'll be the test. With an extra stroller and all this stuff, it's going to be a lot!" Although it wasn't his aim, John recently revealed how some of his ancestors are honoured by Esti's names. He said: "It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther. "It wasn't intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, 'Oh, my great-grandmother's name was Esther.' Advertisement "We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine. So, it's a lot of my family in the name."