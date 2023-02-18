Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live

While out and about in Berlin, Germany, where they gave a performance.

Fans are upset and accusing the guy of stalking the idol.

After Jongho of the K-pop duo Ateez experiences stalking during his live broadcast, fans are alarmed. As part of their The Fellowship: Break The Wall Global Tour, the group is presently based in Europe.

While out and about in Berlin, Germany, where they gave a performance on February 15, Jongho recorded a live broadcast. Fans were worried that Ateez’s agency would allow him to tape a live video in front of their hotel, according to Koreaboo.

Jongho bumped into a fan while strolling and gave them a courteous bow before moving on. However viewers saw that the singer finally started to move more quickly during the programme. Afterwards, the fan from the footage shared a video showing that they had followed him long after he had left.

Fans are upset and accusing the guy of stalking the idol despite the fact that the video has now been removed. Also, they are criticising the supporters who are supposedly camped out in front of Ateez’s hotel and making reservations there alongside them.

