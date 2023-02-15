Julia Fox talks openly about getting Botox and liposuction

She turned 33 last year, and soon after, she shared her perspective on ageing on TikTok

Julia Fox recently acknowledged receiving Botox and liposuction in the past.

Fox said, “If I see another product that claims anti-ageing on the label, I am suing,”

Julia Fox recently acknowledged receiving Botox and liposuction in the past. Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend stated, “I’m, like, saggy — like, things are not sitting the way they used to,” in a recent interview with Elle. I am not going to do a damn thing about it, the Uncut Gems actress continued. But she revealed to the tabloid that she had previously “had liposuction and Botox.”

I have not ruled out going back for more in the future, Fox clarified. She turned 33 last year, and soon after, she shared her perspective on ageing on TikTok. Just so you guys know, ageing is fully in. Like, fully,” she added.

Fox said, “If I see another product that claims anti-ageing on the label, I am suing,” in reference to anti-aging cosmetics. I will file a lawsuit. The actress said, “Let us stop lying to ourselves. I am going to age whether I put that f—king $500 serum on my face or not, and you all f—king know it and we know it.

