K-drama Taxi Driver’s second season premieres at No. 1

Articles
K-drama Taxi Driver’s second season premieres at No. 1

  • K-drama Taxi Driver’s second season premieres at No. 1.
  • The drama debuted to much greater ratings than its first season. 
  • It receives the most viewership within the critical age group of 20 to 49 viewers.
When the second season of the well-liked SBS drama Taxi Driver was released, it debuted at No. 1. On February 17, the K-drama debuted to much greater ratings than its first season.

According to Nielsen Korea, it ultimately received a about 12.1% overall national rating. This makes it the most viewed Friday-Saturday drama that evening.

Also, it receives the most viewership within the critical age group of 20 to 49 viewers on Friday nights. In the Seoul Metropolitan region particularly, the show was able to obtain an average rating of 5.2.

The show is based on the webtoon of the same name, which follows a taxi service that provides justice for those who, for whatever reason, cannot obtain it through the legal system. The drama’s first season, which debuted in 2021, enjoyed success and features Lee Je Hoon as the main character.

