Kajol calls knitting while doing makeup as “multitasking at its finest”

In a video from her cosmetics application, Kajol demonstrates how she practices knitting while getting ready. In the video, the actor can be seen crocheting while getting her makeup done. She referred to it as “multitasking.” Her admirers admired her talent.

Kajol posted a video of herself to Instagram and captioned it, “Hair, makeup, laughter, and a hobby… Multitasking done right! I do it all, having a good aay, and women’s club are hashtags she said. The actor is seen wearing maroon and is diligently knitting without even looking at the needles.

On the video, a supporter wrote, “Oh my God!! How do you do this, sister?” You are endowed with this all gift, ma’am, another person said. I adore you so. Another supporter said, “And she knits away!!!!” Wow the speed and she doesn’t even have to look, someone else wrote.” Her “multitasking queen” moniker came from a fan. One additional comment said, “All hands on deck!”. Children no longer wear knitted clothing these days, so someone else remarked, “Aaj kal ke bacche toh pehante nhi may be potey ke liye advance mein bana kar rakh rahi hongi.” (She must be knitting for her grandson in advance.) Still a good choice and a pleasant hobby.”

Occasionally, Kajol gives sneak peeks of the dresses, shirts, and sweaters

In the most recent film Salaam Venky, Kajol plays the single mother of a seriously ill son. The movie was premiered on December 9 of last year and was directed by Revathy, an actor from the south.

In the new online series The Good Wife, she will now appear. It is an Indian remake of the eponymous courtroom drama in the United States, which stars Julianna Margulies. The seven seasons of the program ended in 2016. In the movie, Kajol will portray a housewife who resumes her legal career when her husband is imprisoned due to a scandal. The series, which was directed by Supan Verma, will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

