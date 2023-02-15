Kaley Cuoco reveals valentine’s love for Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey is a blessing in Kaley Cuoco’s life, she says.

Pelphrey has not yet posted a memorial to himself on social media.

Cuoco, who filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years.

Advertisement

Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory sent a heartfelt Valentine’s Day ode to Pelphrey, 40, on Tuesday, telling her fans that Pelphrey makes every day feel like a festival in their relationship.

She added, “Happy Valentines Day to the man that makes me smile this enormous smile every single day,” next to a picture of them holding hands and smiling joyously. “Thankful to be travelling through life with you, my darling! @tommypelphrey” In the post’s caption, Cuoco made a conclusion.

Pelphrey has not yet posted a memorial to himself on social media. After becoming Instagram official in May and announcing they were expecting their first child in October, this is the pair’s first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) Advertisement

Cuoco, who filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage, released adorable Polaroid pictures of her and Pelphrey cuddling up on a getaway in the mountains at the time their romance made its social media debut.

She passionately recounted her “life lately” in a string of photos from May. The sun emerges through the clouds, sending golden rays that brighten the grey and enter my eyes and heart. The couple most recently celebrated their unborn child by hosting a lavish baby shower with friends and family in January.

Cuoco spoke about the love she and Pelphrey were experiencing while posting a number of images from the party to her Instagram. Last night, in the most magnificent setting, we had the opportunity to celebrate the birth of our future unicorn with amazing friends, family, and animals.

It was a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives, so thank you to the extremely special group of people who made it that way,” she added. The insider continued, “She can not wait for her baby girl to arrive.” She is quite enthusiastic. She is very happy with Tommy. He is a terrific guy. Tommy will be a great dad.

Advertisement

Also Read Kaley Cuoco twins with body double, who sports similar baby bump Kara Cuoco twinned herself with body double Monette Moio for a photoshoot....