Kangana wishes Swara a happy engagement after calling her B-grade actor

Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party’s Fahad Ahmad shared the news of their engagement.

Swara’s Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish Swara and Fahad.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are engaged and will marry in March.

Advertisement

Swara Bhasker, an actor, and Fahad Ahmad, a member of the Samajwadi Party, announced their engagement on Thursday. Sonam Kapoor and other celebrities were among those who attended their intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Swara’s Tanu Weds Manu co-star Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Friday to wish Swara and Fahad, saying they ‘look happy and blessed’. Swara and Fahad are getting married in March.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad chose a court marriage and filed their paperwork on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. Next month, a traditional wedding will take place. Swara shared photos of herself and Fahad dressed in ethnic red and white outfits after exchanging garlands on Friday. She wrote on Twitter, “The Special Marriage Act deserves three cheers (despite notice period etc.) At the very least, it exists and gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose one’s life partner, the right to marry, and the right to be heard should not be considered a privilege.”

Kangana Ranaut responded to her tweet with, “You both appear happy and blessed, which is God’s grace… Marriages take place in the hearts; the rest are formalities…” “First positive tweet in life,” a Twitter user wrote about Kangana’s tweet for Swara.

Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut’s alleged feud has made headlines in recent years. Swara and Kangana have appeared in two films together, Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). Kangana and Taapsee Pannu got into an argument on Twitter in 2020 after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu “B-grade actresses.” Kangana stated in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, both ‘outsiders’ in the film industry, deny nepotism in Bollywood in order to impress filmmaker Karan Johar, but ‘don’t get work.’ Swara sarcastically responded to Kangana’s tweet with the word “compliment.” Swara and Kangana also had a Twitter feud a few months later, which ended with Swara telling Kangana that she loves her.

Swara recalled their feud in a 2022 interview with Mashable India, saying, “Kangana is a frank girl; ek frank ladki hoon, hamne karli baat (I am also a frank girl, so we had a conversation). She stated her viewpoint, and I stated mine. It’s all right, it’s all right.”

Also Read Kangana Ranaut answer to Uorfi Javed uniform civil code tweet Comment on the movie Pathaan sparked a viral Twitter between Kangana and...