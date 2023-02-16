Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s new pictures from Thailand

Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s new pictures from Thailand

Articles
Advertisement
Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s new pictures from Thailand

Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s new pictures from Thailand

Advertisement
  • Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry are a stunning couple.
  • Kanwal and Zulqarnain are sharing stunning photos and videos from Thailand.
  • Here are some new pictures from their vacation.
Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry are a stunning couple who also have a sweet daughter. Well, after a long gap, the pair is on vacation. The two social media stars organised a trip for their newborn daughter Aizal Zulqarnain. From their trip to Thailand, Kanwal and Zulqarnain are sharing stunning photos and videos. Together with their buddies, they are vacationing in Thailand. The pair are enjoying their first vacation as parents and they are posing with their little one. Here are the couple’s new images that we pulled from their stories:

Advertisement

Thanks to the internet era, Pakistanis now have access to a variety of options, and many of them have entered the mainstream media thanks to Tiktokers’ enormous social media following. One such couple is Zulqarnain and Kanwal, who met on TikTok, fell in love, wed, and are now the parents of a beautiful baby girl named Aizal Zulqarnain. The two are fairly well-known to the public and at the moment sustain themselves by posting Vlogs to YouTube about their daily life.

Also Read

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s fun vacation in Thailand
Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s fun vacation in Thailand

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry also have a sweet daughter. They organised...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Taylor Swift is streamed immensely on this Valentine
Taylor Swift is streamed immensely on this Valentine
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama 'Pyari Mona' at first
Sanam Jung shares why she refused drama 'Pyari Mona' at first
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William
Final chance for Prince Harry to mend ties with Prince William
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story