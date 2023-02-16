Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Chaudhry’s new pictures from Thailand

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Chaudhry are a stunning couple.

Kanwal and Zulqarnain are sharing stunning photos and videos from Thailand.

Here are some new pictures from their vacation.

Thanks to the internet era, Pakistanis now have access to a variety of options, and many of them have entered the mainstream media thanks to Tiktokers’ enormous social media following. One such couple is Zulqarnain and Kanwal, who met on TikTok, fell in love, wed, and are now the parents of a beautiful baby girl named Aizal Zulqarnain. The two are fairly well-known to the public and at the moment sustain themselves by posting Vlogs to YouTube about their daily life.

