Kanye West having good times with his new wife

Kanye West having good times with his new wife

Articles
Kanye West having good times with his new wife

Kanye West having good times with his new wife

  • American musician Kanye West is apparently enjoying his new life.
  • West is not in control of his relationship with the Yeezy architectural designer, 28.
  • American TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian has left her followers in suspense with a recent poignant.
 Kanye West is apparently enjoying his new life with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori. With his divisive remarks on social media, the 45-year-old musician has not only gotten himself into problems but also hurt the businesses where he worked.

According to Adidas’s new CEO, if the company decides not to sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers this year, it might lose hundreds of millions of dollars. “The data speaks for itself. Right now, we are not performing as well as we could, “Bjrn Gulden, the chief executive of Adidas, stated in a statement. After his predecessor was fired following a string of earnings warnings, Gulden transferred from rival Puma to the company at the beginning of this year.

For once, West is not in control of his relationship with the Yeezy architectural designer, 28, whom he married in a top-secret wedding last month, shocking his followers. According to sources, the father-of-four married Bianca two months after the divorce between him and Kim Kardashian was finalized. While all is going on, American TV star and socialite Kim Kardashian has left her followers in suspense with a recent poignant tweet that implies life carries on even after “loss” and “tragedy.”

