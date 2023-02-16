Kareena pays tribute to Raquel Welch, who died at the age of 82

Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to Hollywood actor Raquel Welch, who died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Hollywood actor Raquel Welch passed away on Wednesday following a brief illness, as confirmed by her agent, and actor Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to her. In the 1960s and 1970s, Raquel gained popularity as a big-screen star, gaining notoriety for roles in films including Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years BC, and Myra Breckinridge. She was 82.

Kareena paid tribute to the late star on Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her that had been published by a US magazine to honor her memory. In the 1966 science fiction film Fantastic Voyage, which also starred Stephen Boyd, Edmund O’Brien, Donald Pleasance, and Arthur Kennedy, Raquel had her breakthrough as a star as Cora. The movie chronicled the exploits of a group of individuals who discover themselves miniaturized beside a submarine and then injected into the bloodstream of a scientist who was on the verge of being assassinated in order to save his life. Before they all revert to their original sizes, they are all inside for an hour. In the same year’s release of One Million Years BC,

When the performer emerged from the water wearing a furry swimsuit, she became an overnight sensation. The movie went on to get Academy Awards for both Art Direction/Set Decoration and Visual Effects, and it has since earned the reputation of being a cult favorite.

Following a few lucrative offers, Raquel featured in 1973’s The Three Musketeers alongside Richard Chamberlain, Oliver Reed, and Michael York, earning her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Raquel, who never shied away from discussing current events, also garnered notoriety for suing MGM after losing her role as Nick Nolte’s co-star in the movie Cannery Row. Her other performances include Season 2 of Mork and Mindy, Right to Die, 1994’s Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, the 1997 Seinfeld episode of The Summer of George, 2001’s Legally Blonde and the 2002 PBS series American Family.

Tahnee Welch and Damon Welch, Raquel Welch’s children, are still alive.

