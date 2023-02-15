Kartik claims that no girl can give him the unconditional affection that his dog Katori

Kartik Aaryan is looking for unconditional love from his dog Katori for his upcoming film Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan.

He co-stars with Kriti Sanon in the commercial masala film.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and will be released on February 17.

Prior to the movie’s premiere, the actor has been busy promoting Shehzada across the nation at shopping centers, nightclubs, and even national landmarks like the Taj Mahal with Kriti. Kartik clarified that Shehzada is not an identical replica of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which stars Allu Arjun, despite claims to the contrary. He clarified how the movie has been enhanced by director Rohit by making it more appealing to the Bollywood audience.

The actor was questioned by GOODTiMES about his ideal soul mate. After giving it some thought, Kartik joked, “Jitna unconditional love mujhe Katori deti hai, utna love woh de” (The amount of unconditional love Katori gives me, she should give the same). Howdy koi nahi milega (I won’t get that anywhere). That’s the problem.”

In the same interview, he also stated, “I’m highly invested in any relationship I’m in, so it can be any kind of relationship. I worry that I might neglect my work if I get too involved. In the future, I might try to strike a balance with it. That might be a flaw.

On his social media accounts as well as one specifically for his dog Katori, Kartik frequently updates about her. At the end of January, Katori celebrated her birthday. Kartik uploaded a beautiful message in which he wished her a “Happy birthday, meri happiness ki tokri-Katori.”

The actor explained the meaning behind Katori’s name last year. She is Katori Aaryan because, as he had said to Times Now, “Jab woh gharpe aayi thi, she looked like a bowl. Katori si and Itni choti si jaise hi dimaag mai tha. We gave her the name Katori Aaryan since she had a haircut that made her appear like a little bowl when she first arrived home. She was so little and adorable, that the name “katori” immediately came to me. As a result, we gave her the name Katori, and she has a similar hairdo.

