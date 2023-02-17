Kartik explains why he didn’t pay himself for the role of Shehzada: “Film was experiencing a crisis”

Kartik Aaryan makes his debut as a producer with his latest film Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan’s most recent movie, Shehzada, marks his debut as a producer. The actor discussed the circumstances that led to him returning his money and taking a co-producing role in the movie that premiered in theaters on Friday in a recent interview.

Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal both play significant parts in Shehzada. The movie, which Rohit Dhawan directed, came out on February 17. The movie was originally scheduled to open on February 10, but it was delayed “out of respect for Pathaan.” Pathaan, which debuted last month, has dominated the box office ever since.

When asked if he was working as a producer on Shehzada on a profit-share basis or had reduced his pay, Kartik responded to ETimes, “in this case. I didn’t want to be a producer for Shehzada at first. I had initially accepted my fees and compensation. Then a situation developed. They needed someone to step up since the movie was in a crisis. I then requested my producer before parting with my cash. That is how the production, as well as the fact that I became a co-producer, came about.”

The actor continued when asked explicitly if he has returned his payment: “Nearly, almost That helped the movie in a manner by taking some of the pressure off. The two films were linked together since I signed the movie even though I hadn’t yet signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. Thankfully, Shehzada’s budget was modest, but since it was an action movie, it required some money. And at one time, due to some problems we were having, I had to quit up (the remuneration). And right now, we are in a terrific place and circumstance.” He continued by saying that although Shehzada may appear expensive because actor fees and some other similar expenses were not paid, the movie only had a modest budget.

At the debut of Shehzada’s trailer, Kartik had commented about being a producer, saying, “We run into issues while working on films. Every movie has its share of issues. In every film I make, I give it my all. It always comes down to going all in. My producers, who granted me producer credit, deserve the credit for this.

Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy both play significant parts in Shehzad. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is the Telugu movie’s official Hindi adaptation. The Telugu movie’s leading man was Allu Arjun.

