Kate Middleton and Prince William to welcome baby?

In 2023, William and Kate may become parents for the fourth time.

Princess Diana’s close friend and astrologer Debbie Frank has made this prediction.

The astrologer said, “This year she [Kate Middleton] will explore new avenues”.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children. In 2023, they may become parents for the fourth time.

Princess Diana’s close friend and astrologer Debbie Frank has made this prediction.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly been “going back and forth” about their decision for a long, but now feel “finally ready” and may very well be adding to their brood “sometime in 2023,” according to Debbie Frank.

Besides fourth baby predictions, the astrologer further said, “This year she [Kate Middleton] will explore new avenues that endear her to the public, increase her relationship skills and engage in issues that show she clearly connects with what’s going on in the world and in people’s lives going.”

She added, “Especially from the summer of 2023, Kate will have the opportunity to show her strengths. June is your mega month to rise and shine.”

“Like William, autumn is a strong time for Kate to make her mark and she too is busy setting clear goals. For Kate, 2023 gives her a real opportunity to establish her identity as the Princess of Wales.”

