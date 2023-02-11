Kate Middleton responds Meghan Markle’s claims, with latest action

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring sparked outrage among royal fans
Meghan Markle’s claims in the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ have apparently prompted a response from Princess Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Sussex claimed that hugging during their first meeting was ‘jarring’ for the ‘formal’ Kate Middleton.
Meghan says: ‘Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.’
However, Kate Middleton appears to have dismissed Meghan’s claims, as the Princess of Wales demonstrated that she is a ‘hugger’ after hugging her old schoolteacher in Cornwall on Thursday.
Kate Middleton also warmly embraced Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition earlier this week.
