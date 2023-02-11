Kate Middleton responds Meghan Markle’s claims, with latest action

Meghan claimed that hugging during their first meeting was ‘jarring’ for the ‘formal’ Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton appears to have dismissed Meghan’s claims.

Princess of Wales demonstrated that she is a ‘hugger’ after hugging her old schoolteacher.

Meghan Markle’s claims in the Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ have apparently prompted a response from Princess Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Sussex claimed that hugging during their first meeting was ‘jarring’ for the ‘formal’ Kate Middleton.

Meghan says: ‘Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.’

However, Kate Middleton appears to have dismissed Meghan’s claims, as the Princess of Wales demonstrated that she is a ‘hugger’ after hugging her old schoolteacher in Cornwall on Thursday.

Kate Middleton also warmly embraced Captain Preet Chandi after she returned from her solo Polar expedition earlier this week.

