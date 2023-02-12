Kate Middleton, the future Queen, wants to change the monarchy?

Kate Middleton has grown increasingly confident in her role within the Royal Family.

She has ability to overcome the crisis as she prepares for her future as Queen.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, commented on her recent public appearance. Advertisement

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife, has the ability to overcome the crisis and turn the gloom into happiness because she has been trained as the future Queen.

The princess of Wales, who is regarded as a genuine jewel in the royal crown, may “rewrite the royal rulebook” in order to better connect with the public.

According to an expert, the 41-year-old has grown increasingly confident in her role within the Royal Family and has the ability to overcome the crisis as she prepares for her future as Queen.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, commented on Kate’s recent public appearance, saying, “Footage of Kate pulling the tyres along clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her.”

The expert added: “It’s difficult to imagine any member of the Royal Family allowing themselves to be filmed and photographed in those surroundings and just goes to show how Kate is keen to look past protocols and rewrite the rulebook when it comes to how she and William portray themselves to the public.

Advertisement

“Kate looks genuinely happy to be taking part, you can see the determination in her face to impress and she looks back towards her audience reassuringly for their encouragement.”

The body language expert added on behalf of Betfair Casino: “She is wonderfully confident in her own skin, denoted by her relaxed posture, her genuine smiles, her face continuously fully engaged and she isn’t afraid to show, that at times, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

“Since becoming the Princess of Wales we have seen Kate develop in great confidence and this desire to connect with her subjects is a sure sign that she’ll go on to make a much-loved Queen.”

Also Read Kate Middleton responds Meghan Markle’s claims with latest action Meghan claimed that hugging during their first meeting was 'jarring' for the...