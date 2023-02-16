Katie Maloney tells Tom Schwartz that their marriage was “broken” by his bar

The newest bar owned by Tom Schwartz was the third party.

That brought to the breakdown of his marriage to Katie Maloney.

Schwartz acknowledged, “In the divorce, I let myself get pulled in.”

Katie Maloney, 36, was sobbing more out of sadness than delight as she explained to her ex-husband why she believed Schwartz & Sandy’s eventually caused their March 2022 divorce.

Katie confessed in a confessional, “I am trying to be excited for Tom, but this bar has a very complicated past.” “Our relationship was severely strained as a result. It simply had a stronger influence on my life than I had anticipated, and without my consent.” “Our problems with our marriage, our disagreements, and everything else have now become personified. I am standing inside the pub that served as our marriage’s second half “She went on.

Schwartz acknowledged, “In the divorce, I let myself get pulled in,” referring to how he put all of his effort into creating Schwartz & Sandy’s and not on his ex-wife. He said this while sitting down with Katie inside his new bar. The restaurant owner spoke with Sandoval, 39, earlier in the episode as they were getting ready to throw the Daily Mail party, on the toll that launching their bar together had on his and Katie’s marriage.

Sandoval replied, “I would say it was a good part,” to which Schwartz replied, “I do not need to go to therapy to know that I can not blame this place for the dissolution of our f—-ing marriage.” Then, Schwartz and Sandoval recalled how their business partner Craig had sat them down and warned them that establishing their bar might mean losing their marriage and home.

Sandoval said to Schwartz, “You did lose your house and your wife. Bravo broadcasts Vanderpump Rules every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

