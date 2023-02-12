Kelis reveals what she really thinks about her hit song Milkshake

The fact that Kelis’ popular song “Milkshake” is still “relevant” today pleases her.

The song was a huge hit when it was initially released in 2003.

Having written the song for the Uber One Super Bowl Campaign, the 43-year-old pop artist revealed that she has always thought of her hallmark song as “fun” and that she “doesn’t take herself too seriously.”

She said: “Obviously, I use Uber Eats all the time. So, it wasn’t a hard sell. This is fun, I get it, it’s cute.” As the professionally trained chef noted, their ad is “very tongue-in-cheek. I don’t ever take myself too seriously, I just think it’s fun. It’s fun that after 20 years, it is still relevant and it is still recognizable and it’s still something that I think takes a place in this generation, but I think it’s lived its life.”

The “Trick Me” singer added that returning to “Milkshake,” which was originally written for pop star Britney Spears before it was given to Kelis, was “really fun” because she is going through a new stage in her life.

She currently resides on a remote farm in California with her children Knight, 13, Shepherd, 7, and 2-year-old Galilee.

She told E! News: “It’s fun to be able to play around with it and poke at it a little bit. Because it’s funny. And I feel like especially now that I’m a chef and farmer, it gets a new phase. It’s a huge part of my life. I live on a farm and so, eating good food is really important to me, and being able to be creative in the midst of that, is always my happy place, so it’s definitely part of my lifestyle.”

