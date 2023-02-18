Advertisement
Articles
Kellie Pickler's husband dead in apparent suicide

  • The alleged suicide death of Kellie Pickler’s spouse has been reported.
  • They added: “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”.
  • The 49-year-old singer was discovered “dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound”.
Police were called to the country singer’s Nashville home on Friday (18.02.23) at around 1.21pm after the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant was unable to locate her husband Kyle Jacobs, whom she married in 2011, and she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a room in the house.

The 49-year-old singer was discovered “dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” when police and the local fire department arrived at the residence, according to a statement from the Nashville Police Department.

They added: “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.”

Just a day before his death, Kyle – who notably wrote ‘More Than A Memory’ for Garth Brooks and ‘Still’ for Tim McGraw – celebrated the success of Lee Brice’s ‘Hey World’ being certified platinum.

He wrote on Instagram: “Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!! (sic)”

Kyle collaborated with artists including Kelly Clarkson, Josh Kelley, Randy Travis, and Scott McCreery throughout his career and was nominated for a Grammy Award, CMA Award, and ACM Award.

He and Kellie wed on January 1, 2011, in a secret ceremony, six months after they got engaged on a Florida beach following two years of dating.

