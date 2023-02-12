Khalil Ur Rehman talks about main idea of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Khalil Ur Rehman is the author of numerous successful and well-liked serials.

The talented and accomplished Pakistani author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is the author of numerous successful and well-liked serials. Writing passionate love stories is his area of expertise. Sadqay Tumhare, Pyare Afzal, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Bunty I Love You are some of his well-known serials. His hit television series, Mere Paas Tum Ho, had a fantastic plot, screenplay, and performance.

He recently made an appearance on the show Dhannak and addressed the criticism of his popular television series Mere Paas Tum Ho. In response to the host’s query, he stated, “The most significant issue that the drama addressed was an already pressing problem in the nation, such as ‘you see acid throwing, honour killings & abuse, when women cheat on husbands, I told men not to do that and let your partner go, open up the door for her,”

“I advised people to “forgive and let it go in love, give her a bouquet, thank her, and let her go. Why are you stopping her? Why have you grown stubborn about love? Whatever time your spouse or partner gives you in the spirit of love and contentment is okay, but when he/she wants to leave, let him/her go. Only Allah and human relationships are everlasting.” he further added.

