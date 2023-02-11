In 2023, it appears that Kiara Advani, who recently got married to Sidharth Malhotra.

The newlywed bride opted for a no-makeup look and showed off her bridal glow for their Delhi reception.

Her minimalistic look demonstrated that the “less is more” style will be the most popular bridal trend in 2023.

Kiara Advani’s uncomplicated, no-makeup look at her Delhi reception with Sidharth Malhotra On Friday night, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra held a small party in Delhi for their reception, which was attended by close friends and family. The newlyweds were pictured posing with the party’s guests in photos that were shared on social media. Sidharth complemented him with a white anarkali suit set and a pink embroidered shawl, while Kiara wore a plain red sweater and jeans. Her minimalistic look demonstrated that the “less is more” style will be the most popular bridal trend in 2023. S

Kiara selected a silk ivory anarkali suit set for her ensemble, which included a kurta with a wide U neckline, intricate silver embellished patterns, a fitted bust, a fit-and-flared silhouette, slit quarter-length sleeves embellished with embroidery, and structured stitching. She paired it with matching pants and a fuchsia pink shawl with a wide border and patterns embroidered in gold thread.

With the anarkali suit set, Kiara styled the ensemble with open silky long tresses that were parted open in the center, baby pink bangles, a nude lip color, blushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and feathered brows. Lastly, the look at the reception was finished off by Kiara’s newlywed glow.

In the meantime, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Only close friends and family of the couple attended the wedding. The wedding festivities also included Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Tanya Ghavri, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, and Juhi Chawla.

