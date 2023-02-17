Kiara Advani walks down with her parents in new wedding photos

Kiara and Sidharth married in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.

Hosted a reception in Delhi and Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

The bride also posed with her mother in another photo from the wedding day.

The wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took place on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple threw receptions for their Bollywood pals in Delhi and Mumbai. The pair has been posting pictures from the wedding and the events leading up to the wedding. Kiara is now visible with her parents in fresh images released by the clothing line of fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who created Kiara and Sidharth’s stunning wedding attire. She was seen in one of the images heading towards the wedding venue with her parents, Genevieve Advani and Jagdeep Advani. In another image from the wedding day, the bride also smiled for the camera with her mother.

Kiara Advani chose a heavy ivory and pink lehenga for the wedding, in contrast to Sidharth, who wore a sherwani with gold embroidery. The brand shared a snapshot of Kiara on her wedding day looking down as her parents held her hands and walked by her sides and captioned it, “The mother and father of our exquisite bride Kiara Advani in our complimenting sorbet coloured custom couture. The complementary ensembles blend in perfect harmony and capture feelings of grace and peace. The brand shared a picture of Kiara and her mother on Instagram and captioned it, “The purest kind of love to ever exist. Kiara, our ethereal bride, strolls alongside her mother while wearing same Manish Malhotra attire. Its simplicity of blush palettes infused with the grandeur of our signature artistries…”

Last week in Jaisalmer, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married. Eminent Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others were on Kiara and Sidharth’s guest list. Isha Ambani, a childhood friend of Kiara’s and the daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani, was also sighted at a pre-wedding event. Anand Piramal, her husband, joined her. A large Bollywood reception was thrown by Kiara and Sidharth in Mumbai, and Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many other famous people were in attendance. The celebration was attended by a number of famous people, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, and Neha Dhup

