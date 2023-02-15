Kiara responds after Mishaal posts previously unreleased photos of her mehendi

Mishaal Advani shared two pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s mehendi ceremony.

Mishaal is seen in a short white sherwani and black pants paired with black shoes.

Kiara is seen in a white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery.

Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani posted two additional images from the mehendi ceremony hours after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted the initial images. In one photo, his mother is beside him, and in another, his sister Kiara.

Ain’t nobody loves me better, Mishaal stated on Instagram while posting photos from the mehendi ceremony with his mother and Kiara Advani. Mishaal is seen standing next to his mother, who is dressed in an orange lehenga, wearing a short white sherwani, black pants, and black shoes. They embrace one other as they strike a pose. The next image shows Kiara leaning on Mishaal as they smile for the camera. She’s pictured in a white lehenga paired with a yellow dupatta and heavy traditional jewellery.

When Kiara saw Mishaal’s post, she wrote “I love you” and used multiple heart-shaped emojis. He was referred to as a “rockstar” by DJ Ganesh in the comments section. “Gonna admit, More than Kiara, her mum is wearing a lovely & bridal feel kind of lehenga, adore the color,” an admirer remarked. She is an idol. Another person commented, “They are all very gorgeous.” “Girls after seeing your caption – hold my beer,” read one more response. Many people begged Mishaal to send Sidharth some images as well.

Sidharth and Kiara posted photos from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram on Tuesday in honor of Valentine’s Day with the remark, “Pyaar ka ring chada hai (its the color of love).” A video of Mishaal’s performance at their sangeet ceremony was recently published online.

On February 7, they exchanged vows at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sidharth and Kiara had a reception for family members in Delhi and for their professional acquaintances in Mumbai over the course of the weekend following the closely guarded royal wedding in Rajasthan. The couple appeared in the 2021 movie Shershaah and kept their romance a secret until the big day.

