King Charles coronation’s preparation and planning going well 

The countdown to the coronation of King Charles is still going strong.

The palace revealed that in addition to the customary ceremony and royal processions.

The 10,000 tickets will not be distributed based on first-come.

Advertisement

The countdown to the coronation of King Charles, which will take place on May 6 and be viewed by billions of people, is still going strong.

Last month, the palace revealed that in addition to the customary ceremony and royal processions, the weekend-long celebrations will include a star-studded concert, a national “great supper,” and a volunteerism effort.

This past week, a “coronation insignia” was presented, and it will be used throughout.

The rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock, the floral emblems of the UK’s four nations, are depicted in the shape of St. Edward’s Crown in the emblem, which pays homage to Charles’s love of nature.

A nationwide online ballot was launched last week to choose 5,000 people to win a complimentary pair of tickets to the event on May 7 in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The 10,000 tickets will not be distributed based on first-come, first-served principles after the poll closes at the end of this month, but rather according to the regional distribution of the UK’s population.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry told to use King Charles’ Coronation to earn brownie points Harry and Meghan have been warned to behave well rather than act...