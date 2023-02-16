King Charles refuse to meet with Prince Harry

Advertisement
Articles
King Charles and Prince Harry

  • Prince Harry asked King Charles for a meeting.
  • The king declined to meet the Duke of Sussex.
  • King Charles will remain busy ahead of the coronation.
Prince Harry reportedly asked to meet the Duke before the Coronation, but King Charles III and Prince William reportedly declined.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly extended the conditional invitation in response to Buckingham Palace’s request to them, despite their initial reluctance to attend the coronation.

According to reports, Meghan’s spouse requested that a meeting with his father, brother, and other Royal Family members be organized for the week of the Coronation.

The British monarch allegedly declined, citing the already hectic nature of the week and his concern that a meeting with his son would just increase the stress.

Prince William, the next in line to the throne, is said to feel that he owes nothing to his brother, Prince Charles, in addition to the fact that Charles wants to make the time.

King Charles will reportedly be too busy planning the Coronation that week to meet with Prince Harry, according to the media.

“Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry,” the king’s friend said.

Next Story