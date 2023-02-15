King Charles’ wife Camilla more popular than Harry in UK and US.

Advertisement
  • the wife of King Charles III, has undergone a public relations makeover in recent years.
  • Camilla had faced criticism from people for her supposed role in Princess Diana’s misery.
Queen Consort Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, has undergone a public relations makeover in recent years. Camilla had faced criticism from people in Britain and other countries for her supposed role in Princess Diana’s misery.

Newsweek claims that Camilla, who would be crowned on May 6 alongside her husband King Charles, has been so theatrical that she is now more well-liked in the US and the UK than both Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle.

With her unwavering commitment and sane handling of the delicate family matters in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s revelations, Camilla has altered the public’s opinion of herself.

The Duke of Sussex has recently revealed a variety of details concerning his interactions with family members, mostly focusing on some disparaging remarks about his brother William and stepmother Camilla.

Harry, during his conversation with 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper in January, appeared speaking harsh words for the Queen Consort, saying: “The villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image.”

In his book Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time upon it’s release in January, Harry made the deeply personal revelation that he and Prince William had urged their father never to marry Camilla following Diana’s death: “Willy and I promised Pa that we’d welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her.”

“You don’t need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla.”

But Camilla, who this just tested positive for Covid-19, has never had negative things to say about her stepsons Harry and Meghan Markle. The public in the US and the UK appears to favour the Queen Consort’s tactics more.

Next Story