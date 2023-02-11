Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Police have confirmed that Yoo Ah In tested positive for marijuana.

Police have confirmed that Yoo Ah In, a Korean actor, tested positive for marijuana, according to Soompi. Yoo Ah In was the subject of a police investigation earlier this week for using propofol illegally shortly after arriving back in his own country from the US on February 5.

The actor had to give a sample of both hair and urine as part of the examination.

Although the outcomes of the hair sample have not yet been determined, a positive marijuana usage test result was obtained from the submitted urine sample.

The police then carried out a search and seizure in numerous medical offices and clinics in the Seoul neighbourhoods of Gangnam and Yongsan. Since 2021, Yoo Ah In is believed to have received Propofol illegally from these clinics.

After the announcement from the police, the actor’s agency UAA stated in response: “We have not yet received a notice from the police about [his] drug test results.” Calling back to the last statement that they gave on the investigation, they continued: “Just like we said in our previous statement, we plan to proactively cooperate with all investigations.”

