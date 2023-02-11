Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Articles
Advertisement
Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Advertisement
  • Police have confirmed that Yoo Ah In tested positive for marijuana.
  • Yoo Ah In was the subject of a police investigation earlier this week.
  • The police then carried out a search and seizure in numerous medical offices.
Advertisement

Police have confirmed that Yoo Ah In, a Korean actor, tested positive for marijuana, according to Soompi. Yoo Ah In was the subject of a police investigation earlier this week for using propofol illegally shortly after arriving back in his own country from the US on February 5.

The actor had to give a sample of both hair and urine as part of the examination.

Although the outcomes of the hair sample have not yet been determined, a positive marijuana usage test result was obtained from the submitted urine sample.

The police then carried out a search and seizure in numerous medical offices and clinics in the Seoul neighbourhoods of Gangnam and Yongsan. Since 2021, Yoo Ah In is believed to have received Propofol illegally from these clinics.

After the announcement from the police, the actor’s agency UAA stated in response: “We have not yet received a notice from the police about [his] drug test results.” Calling back to the last statement that they gave on the investigation, they continued: “Just like we said in our previous statement, we plan to proactively cooperate with all investigations.”

Also Read

HBO decides to cancel the comedy-drama “Avenue 5”
HBO decides to cancel the comedy-drama “Avenue 5”

The Armando Iannucci comedy series Avenue 5 was cancelled after two seasons....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Shah Rukh Khan said you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!!
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story