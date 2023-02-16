Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott

Despite the fact that they have previously reconnected after brief breaks.

Kylie Jenner allegedly has no desire to get back together with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Despite the fact that their pals believe they will soon mend fences.

Kylie Jenner “does not see” any sort of “reconciliation” with the rapper, a source told Us Weekly. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics was quoted as saying, “[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but as of right now, she does not envision any form of reunion.”

“At the end of the day, Kylie cares solely about what is best for her children, period. She only cares about Travis becoming a great father because she knows this. Travis and Kylie, who had been dating intermittently since 2017, broke up after spending the holidays apart the previous year.

When it happened, an insider said, “This has happened so many times before.” “They are known to have on-and-off relationships, yet they always stay close and make wonderful parents.” The insider continued by saying that the friends of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians actress “are not so persuaded” that her romance with rapper Highest in the Room has come to an end.

The insider stated, “Friends would not be at all surprised if they got back together again at some point. They have had their fair share of ups and downs.” “They genuinely are buddies no matter what,” says the author. This comes after an informant said to Hollywood Life that Kylie wanted Travis to pop the question to her after six years of dating, but he was hesitant to do so.

According to the source, “one of the contributing elements to their most recent breakup is that Travis still had not demonstrated to Kylie that he is 100 percent dedicated to her for life after 6 years together and two children.” “They talked about it, and he knew that Kylie wanted to be married for a while. The source said, “But the ring never arrived.

