Kylie Jenner shares sweet video of son Aire

Aire, the kid of Kylie Jenner, has just had his first taste of ice cream.

Jenner displayed eight bowls of soft serve ice cream on a table before the brief footage.

As he enjoys the ice cream, Aire, who is dressed in a black hoodie and pants.

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner mother of two posted a number of images and videos on her Instagram Stories after a vacation to Disneyland with her family, including a lovely clip in which she introduces her 1-year-old son to the delicious delicacy.

Jenner displayed eight bowls of soft serve ice cream on a table before the brief footage. Then she posted a video of herself giving him a taste while he was in his stroller, writing “first ice cream” on the bottom and adding an emoticon of a laughing face and multiple heart eyes.

As he enjoys the ice cream, Aire, who is dressed in a black hoodie and pants and holding a toy car in one hand and a bib in the other, can be seen making various adorable faces. In the end, he decides the flavor is OK and begins to chew while grinning broadly at the camera.

In addition, Jenner posted videos of herself holding Stormi, 5, while they walked through a park and a restroom selfie with Stormi. She displays the group’s amusing Disneyland balloon bracelets in a different photo. Since publicly confirming the name of her baby, who she shares with her ex-rapper Travis Scott, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has gradually started to post more images and videos of him.+

Also Read Kylie Jenner shares lovely post as Stormi Webster turns 5 Kylie Jenner eldest child Stormi Webster turned five on February 1. The...