Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’.

The movie has earned raving reviews from critics.

Tom Hanks, a veteran actor, has received acclaim from Liam Neeson for his remarkable work in the Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis.

The 70-year-old Schindler’s List actor confessed that seeing Hanks in Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated film caused him some initial anxiety.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Neeson told IndieWire in a new interview. “Extraordinary. Baz Luhrmann.”

Neeson continued, “It was superb, really superb,” adding that, “I got a little bit worried when I saw Tom Hanks. I thought, ‘Oh no, oh please, this is taking me out of the film.’

The Taken actor further shared, “But for a very short time, a very short time. But he was wonderful. It was a wonderful performance. It really grew on me, that one.”

Elvis: The Musical chronicles the life of the rock legend Presley (Austin Butler), including his turbulent relationship with his mysterious manager Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

With its debut on June 24 of last year, the movie has earned raving reviews from critics. Particularly Butler’s performance earned him his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Dramatic Film.

Eight Academy categories, including Best Picture, have Elvis nominated right now.

