Lily James SPLITS from rock star boyfriend Michael Shuman

Lily James and Michael Shuman are apparently no longer together.

They were first photographed kissing on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

She stoked wedding rumours when she was spotted with a gold ring on her engagement.

After almost two years of dating, Lily James and Michael Shuman are apparently no longer together.

The 33-year-old actress and Queens of the Stone Age Michael, 37, were first photographed kissing on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Last year, she stoked wedding rumours when she was spotted with a gold ring on her engagement finger, but the two are now rumoured to have “grown apart” in recent months.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship. They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future. ”

The “Pam and Tommy” actress, who has also dated actors like Chris Evans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Matt Smith from “The Crown,” is thought to have become close to Michael when she stayed with him while filming the romantic comedy “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” They were later spotted together at Sir Paul McCartney’s Glastonbury performance in 2022, and they were reportedly looking at mansions as they prepared to move in together.

Lily hasn’t publicly addressed the breakup, but earlier this week she reflected on a girl’s vacation she had taken with actress Gala Gordon, telling her followers she felt like she had found “paradise on earth,” before implying that the trip had been good for her mental health.

She captioned the post: “Magical island. @joalibeing I could have stayed forever #wellbeing”

